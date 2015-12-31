WhatsApp briefly goes offline in parts of Europe

Dec 31 WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by
Facebook Inc, suffered outages in parts of Europe for a
short period on Thursday, leaving people unable to send or
receive messages.
"We've restored service back to 100 percent for everyone and
we apologize for the inconvenience," a WhatsApp spokesman told
Reuters.
He, however, did not provide details on what led to the
outage, which began shortly after 4.30 p.m. UK time on New
Year's eve.
The problems were primarily centered in the UK and Western
Europe, according to DownDetector, a website that provides
realtime overview of Internet and mobile services.
