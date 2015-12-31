UPDATE 1-Some WhatsApp users still facing service disruption

(Adds latest comment from company)
Dec 31 WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by
Facebook Inc, said some users were still facing issues
while accessing its messaging service.
The problems were primarily centered in the UK and Western
Europe, according to DownDetector, a website that provides
realtime overview of Internet and mobile services.
"We appear to be having issues again," a WhatsApp spokesman
told Reuters.
The company had earlier said it had completely restored the
service.
WhatsApp, however, did not provide any details on what led
to the outage, which began shortly after 4.30 p.m. UK time on
New Year's eve.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)