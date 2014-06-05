UPDATE 1-WhatsApp co-founder sees challenges in U.S. and other markets

(Adds details on Stanford, employers in last four paragraphs)
By Sarah McBride
PALO ALTO, Ca., June 5 Boosting the adoption of
messaging service WhatsApp in the United States and some other
markets is proving difficult, co-founder Brian Acton said, but
the company will still create substantial revenue for
prospective parent Facebook Inc.
"Growth in the United States is a challenge for us," Acton
said on Wednesday after a talk at StartX, an incubator for young
companies affiliated with Stanford University.
He also cited Japan and Taiwan as countries where "we could
have been more successful with a little bit more effort."
But Acton otherwise struck an upbeat tone in his first
public comments since Facebook said earlier this year it would
acquire fast-growing WhatsApp for $19 billion in cash and stock.
Acton noted what he saw as WhatsApp's value, saying he
believed it would send 1 billion new users to the social
network, even as WhatsApp services remain apart from Facebook's.
He described the relationship between the two companies as
"separate but equal," saying co-mingling the services could
create "risk and peril."
"We don't look at it from the experience of, 'We're going to
get swallowed by the Borg,'" he said, referring to a group in
the show "Star Trek" who assimilate other species.
Downplaying concerns that Facebook could learn data about
WhatsApp users, Acton said WhatsApp had little valuable
information to share.
"We don't have much beyond a phone number to work with," he
said, adding the company's staff didn't trawl through user
messages. Talking to reporters later, he said all messages were
encrypted.
Given that Stanford students made up a big chunk of the
audience, Acton spoke at length about his own years as an
undergraduate at the university in the early 1990s, naming
particular professors and courses that inspired him.
Many students today aspire to work at start-ups, but Acton
spoke highly of his early experience working at bigger
companies, including Apple and Yahoo. There, he learned crucial
skills including large-scale server management.
Talking up the more corporate path he took didn't stop him
from pitching the students on jobs at his own five-year-old
company.
"Please come join us," he cajoled, as the audience laughed.
(Editing by David Holmes and Cynthia Osterman)