RPT-For WhatsApp, keeping things simple is both a draw and a handicap

By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 In recent years, a bevy of
messaging apps has fought for global domination, with many
boasting a lucrative combination of communications features,
online shopping and games.
But this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent a
staggering $19 billion to buy WhatsApp, the contender with
perhaps the simplest functionality and negligible revenue.
WhatsApp, which has 450 million users, has stuck to basic
messaging, but also a simple business model of charging users an
annual subscription fee of just $1.
Zuckerberg's bet may ultimately prove to be a strategic
masterstroke: shutting rival Google Inc out of an
upstart phenomenon with a unique "mobile graph" and gaining
swathes of users - and their data - in emerging markets.
Wall Street cheered the deal on Thursday,
but for many Silicon Valley insiders the price tag proved
difficult to swallow, especially if WhatsApp's business model
and product roadmap doesn't evolve under Facebook's stewardship.
"It's going take a while to build up the value from that
acquisition, to say the least," said Jonathan Teo, an investor
in picture-messaging phenomenon Snapchat, a WhatsApp rival.
Even assuming ideal conditions, it still outpaces Facebook's
own valuation by a hefty margin.
WhatsApp makes just $20 million a year in revenue, according
to Forbes. Supposing users hit 1 billion by 2016 as some
industry experts have suggested, and every one of those pays the
$1 annual fee - highly unlikely - it would still clock in at 34
times 2016 revenue, 21 percent costlier than Facebook's roughly
28 times expected 2016 sales.
USERS, NOT MONETIZATION
"You can justify all kinds of numbers if you wanted to, but
to get there you ignore away plausible risks," said Brian
Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research. "You can't just say,
'oh, it's a great strategic addition, done!'"
WhatsApp's moneymaking potential is clouded by the fact that
CEO Jan Koum and Zuckerberg have both ruled out advertising as a
revenue source, while Koum has prioritized refining basic
messaging even as other rivals have branched out.
"They're dogmatic when the landscape is changing," said Eric
Setton, the founder of Tango, a rival messaging app that offers
games and the ability to share songs through Spotify, the
music-streaming service.
In Asia for instance, Naver Corp's LINE, a
Japanese messenger rumored to be preparing for an initial public
offering, posted $338 million in revenue last year and now makes
roughly 60 percent of its revenue from games on its platform. It
also recently launched LINE Mall, an e-commerce bazaar.
In a conference call on Wednesday, Zuckerberg and Koum said
they would focus on gaining users rather than monetization. Koum
said he wanted WhatsApp to improve "unattractive" aspects of the
app, like message delivery, its reliability or its battery
usage, rather than flashy new enhancements.
Jim Goetz, a partner at Sequoia Capital and WhatsApp's sole
external board member, said Koum's contrarian attitude when it
came to rejecting advertising and keeping the app simple was
precisely what drove the company's explosive user growth.
"His approach has clearly had an enormous impact on the
trajectory," Goetz said in an interview. "They're the largest
mobile communications app and they have never spent a penny on
marketing."
REACHING USERS
Even if WhatsApp doesn't immediately contribute to
Facebook's top line, it provides undeniable strategic value to
the world's No. 1 social network.
The acquisition buffers Facebook against a competitor that
would pose a significant threat independently or, perhaps worse,
as a subsidiary of a rival like Google.
It extends the social network's reach. WhatsApp, which
boasts 450 million users and adds 1 million more daily, spans
Europe but also India, Latin America and Africa - markets that
Facebook in recent years has invested in to gain penetration.
According to Jana, a marketing and research firm, 55 percent
of people surveyed in India said WhatsApp was their most-used
messaging service, compared to 63 percent in Brazil and 78
percent in Mexico.
Even if WhatsApp remains a stripped-down messenger, its data
could prove valuable to Facebook, particularly when twinned with
the enormous trove of user info available on the social network.
For instance, it may give users the option to integrate twin
accounts using the "FacebookConnect" authentication program.
That accords insight into a user's location, messaging habits
and likes - invaluable to Facebook marketers.
Because it requires a phone number for both the sender and
recipient, and takes subscription fees, WhatsApp also boasts a
unique "mobile graph" and distribution channel for content that
is tied to people's phones - but also their wallets.
One of WhatsApp's biggest rivals, Tencent Holdings'
WeChat - or Weixin, as it's known in China - launched
a feature for users to send money to other users if both parties
link their bank accounts to Weixin. As a result, TenCent gained
connections to 5 million new bank accounts over just two days.
Above all, Facebook, which has long sought ways to position
itself at the heart of the smartphone experience - via efforts
such as last year's ill-fated "Home" software release - finally
has an entrée into communications, the core function of
smartphones.
Craig Walker, founder of Grand Central, a voice-over-IP
provider rebranded Google Voice after it was acquired, said
controlling communication would tighten Facebook's grip over
smartphone users even if it does not overtly monetize WhatsApp.
"For any large company looking to get into the hearts and
minds of users, having that kind of product is pretty
compelling," Walker said. "It increases my ties and affection to
the provider. That's worth some financial value."
Zuckerberg said he believed people would be willing to pay
for the app that provided the best messaging tool. "People are
going to pay for that, and then want to pay for it, and will be
happy to pay for the best one," he said.