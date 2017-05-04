UPDATE 2-WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'

(Adds details on Brazil)
May 3 WhatsApp, a popular messaging service
owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a widespread global
outage on Wednesday that lasted for several hours before being
resolved, the company said.
"Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world
were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now
fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience," WhatsApp
said in an email late Wednesday afternoon.
WhatsApp was down in parts of India, Canada, the United
States and Brazil, according to Reuters journalists. It affected
people who use the service on Apple Inc's iOS operating
system, Alphabet Inc's Android and Microsoft Corp's
Windows mobile OS.
In Brazil, where the professional class relies heavily on
the messaging service, WhatsApp was down for about two and a
half hours. Many users switched to rival system Telegram, which
has picked up millions of customers in Brazil after two
previous WhatsApp outages resulting from court orders.
WhatsApp's is used by more than 1.2 billion people around
the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in
many countries. The service was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for
$19 billion.
