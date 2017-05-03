WhatsApp faces worldwide outage, says is fixing it

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 WhatsApp suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday and was working to fix it as soon as possible, the Facebook Inc messaging service said.
A spokesperson confirmed the outage in an email, but did not specify the regions affected.
WhatsApp was down in parts of India, Canada, the United States and Brazil, according to Reuters journalists, on Apple Inc's iOS operating system, Alphabet Inc's Android, and Microsoft Corp's Windows mobile OS.
WhatsApp's website was functioning normally.
WhatsApp status, a Snapchat-like photo-sharing feature, has more than 175 million daily active users, Facebook said on its earnings conference call earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, additional reporting by David Ingram in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.