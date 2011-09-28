UPDATE 1-Canada should avoid regulating grain handlers-report

* Wheat Board worries about losing access after monopoly

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 28 The Canadian government should avoid regulating access to western Canada's grain-handling facilities once the Canadian Wheat Board loses its marketing monopoly next year, said a task force report released on Wednesday.

"The minister and the government should give market forces every opportunity to work, and government intervention should be considered only as necessary to prevent anti-competitive behavior," the report to Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said.

The report's recommendations, written by a government-appointed collection of farm groups, academics and government officials, will help the government plan the transition to an open market for western Canada's wheat and barley.

The Conservative government plans to pass legislation this autumn to eliminate the Wheat Board's monopoly by Aug. 1, 2012.

The Wheat Board has said it needs regulated access to survive in an open market, and Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz did not rule it out earlier this year, prior to appointing the task force.

Most of the western crop belt's country elevators and port terminal space are owned by Viterra Inc VT.TO, Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] and Richardson International Ltd, but the Wheat Board's monopoly currently ensures access to move wheat and barley through the handling system.

The board has raised concern that if it becomes a voluntary grain pool, it will not be able to handle and store its crops, since it owns no elevators or port terminals and would be directly competing with existing grain handlers in an unregulated system.

"Problem with that is when you have a problem in the grain business, the only remedy is through the courts," Allen Oberg, chairman of the Wheat Board, said on Wednesday.

But Ritz, in a brief written statement, repeated his view that farmers will thrive in an open market.

"Farmers have the skills and knowledge to adapt and adjust to selling their wheat and barley on the open market, in the same way they are succeeding with other crops," he said.

The task force's report stopped short of laying out a model for the Wheat Board to continue but said a voluntary board should have the opportunity to operate.

Some in the industry say switching from a marketing monopoly -- in which western Canadian farmers must sell wheat and barley through the board -- to an open market raises too many issues to deal with in the 10 months before the monopoly is slated to end.

"This is an extremely short timeline," Oberg said.

Canada is the world's top exporter of spring wheat, durum and malting barley, mostly through the Wheat Board. Its monopoly has been in place since 1942 and has divided farmers.

Some believe its pooling clout returns the best prices, but other farmers say they could do better selling their own crops.

The report also makes recommendations on creating a voluntary check-off payment on sales of western wheat and barley to ensure there are funds to develop grain markets and conduct research once the monopoly disappears.

It also called for the Canadian government to ensure farmers can continue to use "producer cars" -- railway hopper cars that a farmer can order and load with grain to avoid handling charges at commercial elevators. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)