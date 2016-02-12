UPDATE 1-Few offers in Egypt wheat tender as fungus row goes on

(Updates with quotes, context) HAMBURG/CAIRO, Feb 12 Egypt's state buyer GASC received only five sales offers in an international tender to purchase wheat on Friday as serious concern continued over tough new quality rules which have disrupted the country's massive wheat imports, traders said. Participation in Friday's tender by international grain trading houses was again low compared to tenders in past months, following concern over Egypt's limits on imports of wheat containing the ergot fungus, traders said. The ergot dispute may increase Egypt's wheat import costs as tenders showed traders are adding an additional risk premium to their offers, dealers said. One Cairo-based trader said most offers "have a protection premium of $10 for the French, and the Russians have a protection premium of about $6 (a tonne)". The lowest offer in FOB terms was $185.25 a tonne for wheat sourced from France, they said. The lowest offer including shipping costs was $190.88 a tonne c&f for Romanian wheat. Egypt's supply ministry, which includes GASC, has usually permitted a 0.05 percent level of ergot in wheat imports. But the agriculture ministry surprised traders this year by not allowing any ergot content. In a bid to win back confidence, the ministries of supply and agriculture held a joint press conference on Sunday assuring suppliers their wheat shipments can contain up to 0.05 percent of ergot, a common global standard GASC traditionally used in its import tender specifications. But traders said they were concerned about the lack of a written statement from the Egyptian authorities, and feared that shipments could still be rejected. "Everyone is still uncertain about the ergot issue and that is why a lot didn't present offers," a trader said. Another said: "With the lack of a written statement on ergot content from the ministries, the risk remains." Traders said these offers were made in the GASC tender on Friday all in dollars a tonne: Seller Origin FOB price Shipping cost C&F price Ameropa Romania 186.55 4.33 190.88 Cargill French 185.25 8.98 194.23 Soufflet French 186.62 8.98 195.60 Union Co Russian 191.91 6.60 198.51 Aston Russian 191.99 6.60 198.59 Smaller buyer Tunisia paid the lowest price of $178.91 a tonne c&f in a wheat tender on Wednesday. GASC, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, had cancelled its previous two international purchase tenders amid confusion over the allowed limits of ergot, a grain fungus found in wheat worldwide. Global trading house Bunge Ltd has launched legal proceedings against Egypt over the rejected wheat. No purchase has yet been made in the latest GASC tender. Results are expected later on Friday, traders said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Maha El Dahan, Eric Knecht, Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz, editing by Katharine Houreld)