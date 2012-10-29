S.Korean flour miller buys 64,800 T milling wheat

SEOUL, Oct 29 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd has bought 64,800 tonnes of milling wheat via tenders closed on Friday, traders said Monday. While price information was not available, details of the purchase are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER ORIGIN SHIPMENT 38,800 CBH Grain Australia Feb 1-28, 2013 26,000 CHS Inc U.S. Feb 10-March 10, 2013