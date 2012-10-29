版本:
S.Korean flour miller buys 64,800 T milling wheat

SEOUL, Oct 29 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills
Co Ltd has bought 64,800 tonnes of milling wheat via
tenders closed on Friday, traders said Monday.
    While price information was not available, details of the
purchase are as follows:
    TONNE   SUPPLIER   ORIGIN     SHIPMENT
    38,800  CBH Grain  Australia  Feb 1-28, 2013
    26,000  CHS Inc    U.S.       Feb 10-March 10, 2013

