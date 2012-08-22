S.Korean flour miller buys 18,700 T of milling wheat

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
SEOUL Aug 22 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills bought 18,700 tonnes of milling wheat from the Canadian Wheat Board via a tender on Wednesday, traders said.
The product will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Busan between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, they added.
The traders declined to reveal price information.
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.