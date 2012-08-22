版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 16:38 BJT

S.Korean flour miller buys 18,700 T of milling wheat

SEOUL Aug 22 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills bought 18,700 tonnes of milling wheat from the Canadian Wheat Board via a tender on Wednesday, traders said.

The product will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Busan between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, they added.

The traders declined to reveal price information.

