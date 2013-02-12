版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二

S.Korean flour miller buys 23,100 T milling wheat

SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills
Co Ltd bought a combined 23,100 tonnes of U.S.
origin milling wheat for May shipment via tenders closed on
early Friday, traders said.
    The flour miller purchased the product from Louis Dreyfus
Corp which should arrive at the port of Incheon, they
said.
    While the price information was not available, other details
of the purchases are as follows:
    PRODUCT              TONNE   
    Soft White 9.5 max  10,200  
    Soft White 8.5 max   2,200
    Hard Red Winter      3,400
    Northern Spring      7,300
