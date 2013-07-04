版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 4日 星期四 13:25 BJT

S.Korean millers to resume U.S. white wheat imports - sources

SEOUL, July 4 South Korean millers will lift a temporary halt on U.S. white wheat imports next week at the earliest, sources who have direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, after Seoul found no genetically modified grain in tests of shipments.

Korean millers in May suspended white wheat imports from the U.S. pending the tests, after news that unapproved genetically modified wheat had been found growing in Oregon spooked buyers globally.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐