Argentina wheat output seen below USDA expectation - Dreyfus

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 6 Argentina's wheat output this season is likely to reach only 9.5 to 10 million tonnes, well below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate for 12 million tonnes, said Alex Bos, merchant analyst for Louis Dreyfus Corp, speaking in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

A shortage of rain in the northern part of Argentina's farm belt has held back wheat growth.
