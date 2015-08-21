版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 21日 星期五 09:52 BJT

S.Korea's Daehan buys 23,900 T wheat from U.S

Seoul, Aug 21 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co
Ltd bought 23,900 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from
the United States in a tender that closed Thursday, a source
from the utility said on Friday. 
    The wheat was for shipment in December, the source said, but
declined to disclose details about prices.
    
    Details of the tender are as follows:
    TONNES    COMMODITY             PORT       SUPPLIER   
    9,100     White/Soft            Incheon    Mitsui&Co
      700     White/Soft            Incheon    Mitsui&Co
    5,500     Hard Red Wheat        Incheon    Mitsui&Co
    8,600     Northern Spring/      Incheon    Mitsui&Co
              Dark Northern Spring

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐