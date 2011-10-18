Canada won't give Wheat Board seed capital

OTTAWA Oct 18 The Canadian government will not give the Canadian Wheat Board seed capital or regulated access to grain handlers after the board loses its grain marketing monopoly next year, according to draft legislation unveiled on Tuesday.

The Conservative government has long promised to end the board's 69-year-old monopoly to market Western Canada's wheat and barley for export or milling.

The draft legislation said Ottawa would continue to guarantee Wheat Board borrowing for a five-year period and would help with downsizing costs. (Reporting by Rod Nickel, David Ljunggren and Louise Egan; editing by Rob Wilson)