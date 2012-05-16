UPDATE 4-Japan firms, Tepco eye $4.4 bln stake in Australia LNG project

* Nippon Yusen says in talks with others to join project
* Companies set to invest $4.4 bln - source
* Japan utilities burn record amount of LNG in April
By Taiga Uranaka and Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, May 16 A group of Japanese firms is in
talks to pay $4.4 billion for a stake in Australia's Wheatstone
gas field that had been set aside for bailed-out nuclear
operator Tepco, as the country looks to shore up long-term
energy supplies.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), which is now under
state control following last year's earthquake and tsunami that
devastated its Fukushima nuclear plant, had planned to buy the
stake to secure additional supplies of liquefied natural gas.
Amid concern that Chinese and other foreign companies could
snatch the deal from cash-strapped Tepco, the utility asked
trading house Mitsubishi Corp and shipping company
Nippon Yusen KK to step in, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Wednesday.
Nippon Yusen confirmed on Wednesday it was in talks with
Mitsubishi and Tepco to purchase a stake in the project, but
said no decision had been made. A Tepco spokesman said talks on
Wheatstone stake were ongoing.
"Energy resources are a lifeline for Japan and important, so
it is very meaningful for us to be involved in the talks," the
Nippon Yusen spokesman said.
The companies were looking at paying $4.4 billion for the
stake, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters. He declined to be named because the negotiations were
not public.
Japan's government would take part in the deal through
state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC),
the Nikkei said, while the Japan Bank for International
Cooperation (JBIC) and private banks would contribute about $3.3
billion in financing.
State-owned JBIC was also lined up to invest $1.1 billion
and receive non-voting preference shares in a special purpose
company being set up by the investors, the newspaper said.
ENERGY SECURITY WORRY
Japanese utilities are driving natural gas prices higher as
they scour the world for fuel to power thermal plants, with all
of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors shut down amid safety fears
following the radiation crisis at Fukushima.
Tepco and Japan's other utilities burned 4.56 million tonnes
of LNG gas in April, up 33 percent from a year ago and a record
for the month, an industry association said on Wednesday.
Although the long-term future of the reactors has not been
decided, Japanese leaders have said the country should scale
back its reliance on nuclear power, meaning it will need to
secure extra supplies of energy from other sources.
"Tepco didn't want to change or cut the volume from about 4
million tonnes, which it originally wanted, so it sought
financial assistance to maintain the amount," said Shigeki
Sakamoto, a senior researcher at JOGMEC, which has a research
division that analyses industry trends.
State-owned Chinese energy companies are expected to
increase LNG imports, he said. China's LNG imports are about
one-eighth of Japan's, Sakamoto said.
The Wheatstone LNG project off the coast of western
Australia, operated by Chevron Australia, is expected to
produce 8.9 million tonnes of gas a year from late 2016. Chevron
plans eventually to expand production at the $29 billion project
to 25 million tonnes per annum.
Tepco has secured rights to purchase 3.1 million tonnes of
LNG, and said in 2009 that it planned to take an 11.25 percent
equity stake in Wheatstone, which would give it access to about
a further 1 million tonnes a year.
"It is true that we are in talks with JOGMEC, Mitsubishi
Corp and Nippon Yusen on the joint acquisition of a stake in
Wheatstone, but we like to refrain from commenting on the
details of the negotiations," a Tepco spokesman said.
A JBIC spokesman said the company had been approached about
a possible investment and loan for Wheatstone, while Chevron
said talks with Wheatstone customers were ongoing. Mitsubishi
confirmed it was in talks but declined further comment.
Japan's Tohoku Electric and Chubu Electric Power Co
have signed preliminary agreements with Chevron to each
take 1 million tonnes of LNG a year from Wheatstone for 20
years.
Chubu on Wednesday also agreed to buy a 0.735 percent stake
in Australia's Ichthys LNG project from majority stakeholder
Inpex Corp.
Japan's government agreed to a 1 trillion yen bailout of
Tepco last week. Tepco, which posted an annual loss of almost
$10 billion, said in a business reorganization plan submitted to
the government that it would invest more in upstream energy
projects.