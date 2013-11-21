版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 07:04 BJT

BRIEF-Whetstone says extraordinary meeting of shareholders to consider winding up of co

Nov 21 Whetstone Minerals Ltd : * Announces extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at which the wind up

of the company is to be considered * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
