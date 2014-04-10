BRIEF-Principal financial Group says as of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403 bln for Principal Global Investors
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
HONG KONG, April 10 China's WH Group Ltd, the world's largest pork processor, launched on Thursday a Hong Kong initial public offering of up to $5.3 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The company and some of its shareholders are offering 3.65 billion shares in a range of HK$8.00 to HK$11.25 a share, putting the total deal at up to HK$41.06 billion ($5.3 billion). That could grow to $6.11 billion if underwriters exercise a greenshoe option to meet additional demand.
That would make it the second biggest ever IPO by a food company, behind Kraft Food Inc's $8.7 billion listing in June 2001, and the largest new listing in the Asia-Pacific region since AIA Group Ltd raised $20.5 billion in October 2010.
Pricing for the IPO is slated for April 22, with the shares making their debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on April 30. ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson in the wake of their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions continued to fuel investor caution.