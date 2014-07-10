WH Group updates Hong Kong IPO filing, trims sponsors to two

BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp Q1 EPS of $0.81
* Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports preliminary first quarter earnings of $0.81 per diluted common share
HONG KONG, July 10 Chinese pork producer WH Group Ltd, which earlier this year a pulled its up to $5.3 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, has updated its prospectus in a sign the company could relaunch the offer soon.
WH Group, whose products include Smithfield ham and Farmland bacon in the United States, has named BOC International and Morgan Stanley as the two IPO sponors, down from an initial list of seven.
The revised prospectus also includes first quarter earnings, which shows profit after tax more than tripled to $407 million for the three months ended March 31 2014 from $125 million in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Daniel Stanton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
MONTREAL, April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and the company expressed optimism that demand was improving.
* Google planning to introduce ad-blocking feature in mobile and desktop versions of its Chrome web browser - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oQRWDW Further company coverage: