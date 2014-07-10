WH Group updates Hong Kong IPO filing, trims sponsors to two

HONG KONG, July 10 Chinese pork producer WH Group Ltd, which earlier this year a pulled its up to $5.3 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, has updated its prospectus in a sign the company could relaunch the offer soon.

WH Group, whose products include Smithfield ham and Farmland bacon in the United States, has named BOC International and Morgan Stanley as the two IPO sponors, down from an initial list of seven.

The revised prospectus also includes first quarter earnings, which shows profit after tax more than tripled to $407 million for the three months ended March 31 2014 from $125 million in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Daniel Stanton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)