FEATURE-Arkansas town braces as Whirlpool shuts big plant

| FORT SMITH, Ark
FORT SMITH, Ark Oct 31 Eleanor Roller and her
late husband Bob opened their 24-hour diner 'Bob and Ellie's'
10 years ago a stone's throw from the big Whirlpool plant
because that good piece of property was for sale.
The closeness to thousands of round-the-clock manufacturing
workers at Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) certainly didn't hurt.
"Whirlpool used to have two and three shifts," Eleanor
Roller said in an interview. "But then they only had one, with
no lunch break. So we felt that."
They felt it even more last week. Whirlpool, the world's
largest manufacturer of household appliances, said it would
close its Fort Smith plant by mid-2012.
The plant, the biggest in the city of 86,200, had 4,600
employees as recently as 2004. But Whirlpool has downsized
steadily since then, with the final shuttering to eliminate 90
salaried and 884 hourly employees.
"We have not been cost competitive due to the extremely low
production volumes at the facility," Whirlpool Vice President
Al Holaday said in a statement.
The job cuts are among 5,000 positions -- one in 10 in
North America and Europe -- cut by Whirlpool, which employs
71,000 people around the world.
Fort Smith city leaders and residents absorbed the news
with grit and promises to stick together as a community, but
also with resignation and frustration more than anger.
"It's a convergence of economic factors peaking at the
wrong time," said Ray Gosack, the city's administrator.
Whirlpool said the plant's remaining production, mainly
side-by-side refrigerators, would be taken over by a plant in
Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. But Gosack said consumer demand for those
refrigerators was weak and he expected them to be phased out
completely before long.
Such commercial logic was harder to cope with for people
like Roller, who is near retirement age and says thinking of a
new career won't help. Rising food costs, the bad economy and
the Whirlpool news have just made her weary, she said.
"It's my regulars I depend on and hopefully they'll keep
coming," she said. "The last three years have been the worst. I
can't raise the menu prices because people can't afford to eat
out now. Sometimes, it's like beating your head against the
wall."
CLINGING TO HOPES
Fort Smith, the state's second largest city, is still home
to several manufacturers including Baldor Electric Motors,
Gerber Products GRB.N, Hiram Walker, Kraft Foods KFT.N,
Rheem Manufacturing and Mars Petcare.
As Whirlpool downsized in recent years, the city also wooed
several non-manufacturing businesses. Sykes Enterprises
recently opened a call center that employees 500 people. Golden
Living, a healthcare company, plans to add 200 jobs. Mitsubishi
Power Systems (7011.T) will bring another 300.
But Fort Smith, once considered the state's manufacturing
capital, has lost 33 percent of its manufacturing jobs in the
last 10 years, Gosack said.
The local unemployment rate is 7.9 percent compared to the
national average of 9.1 percent. But city leaders don't want to
waste any time moaning about the latest loss, Gosack said.
"Manufacturing will continue to be important, but it's not
the only thing we have to bait our hook for," he said, pointing
out that tourism was one area seen as expanding.
"I fully believe that in the coming decade, Fort Smith
tourism is going to break out in a big way," said Jennifer
Boulden, communications manager for the Fort Smith Convention
and Visitors Bureau, pointing to a future U.S. Marshals Museum
to be built on the city's riverfront.
Gosack said an Indiana developer bought a defunct Whirlpool
plant and turned it into "condominium" space for several
smaller industries. Gosack said that was an option the city and
private developers were looking into. The Fort Smith plant has
1.2 million square feet of usable floor space.
PLANNING FOR FALLOUT
But the reality of losing almost 1,000 well-paying jobs
will not go away for a community that has seen it before.
One study estimated an annual loss of $57 million in wages
for the 974 Whirlpool workers and about 500 other local workers
like plastic makers connected to the Whirlpool plant, according
to Gregory Hamilton, an economist at the University of Arkansas
at Little Rock.
The tax base and the services it supports, especially
school districts, will also be squeezed. In 2010, the company
paid $1.1 million in local property taxes, Gosack said.
"The River Valley Regional Food Bank has seen its third
year of consecutive double-digit increases in need for food
support," said Ken Kupchick, the food bank's director of
marketing and development. "This Whirlpool announcement sets us
up clearly for a fourth."
Michelle Cernak, owner of Westark Plumbing, said that while
the city is resilient, she worries about the plant closure.
"We allow payment plans, take post-dated checks and even
trade to help those who can't afford to pay for services that
are a necessity," Cernak said.
Since the recession, a local campaign has been aimed at the
unemployed to learn new skills at the local university.
Jennifer Goodson, director at the Fort Smith Public
Library, said previous layoffs had steeled people for the
Whirlpool closure. But she expects an increase soon in those
needing career help.
"Some of the people we see have spent many years in factory
work and have never had to write a cover letter or put together
a resume," she said.
