CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Whirlpool close to opening new Argentina plant, two more lines coming

Strike ends at Yamana Gold's El Peñón mine, union says
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect additional production lines, not plants)
SAO PAULO, June 8 Whirlpool Corp will open a factory making cooking appliances in Argentina by September and plans to open two new production lines in the country, focused on laundry and refrigeration, over the next five years, the company's chief executive for Latin America said Wednesday.
Joao Carlos Brega, who oversaw the 2002 closure of a Whirlpool plant in Argentina during a severe economic crisis, said that country is now ahead of Brazil in making the political transition needed to return to healthy economic growth.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* The Word & Brown Companies announce the sale of Healthcompare, Quotit, and Book of Medicare and IFP business to national general Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: