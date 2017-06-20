版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 05:28 BJT

Whirlpool CEO Fettig to step down

DETROIT, June 20 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said on Tuesday that Jeff Fettig will step down as chief executive on Oct. 1 and will be replaced by the firm's chief operating officer, Marc Bitzer.

Fettig has served as CEO since 2004 and will remain as chairman of the board of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Sandra Maler)
