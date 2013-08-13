CORRECTED-Whirlpool to buy 51 pct stake in Hefei Sanyo for $552 mln

BRIEF-Banro announces Q1 2017 production results
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore
(Corrects U.S. dollar figure from $555 mln to $552 mln in headline and paragraph 1)
Aug 13 Home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp said its Chinese unit would acquire a 51 percent stake in Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd for about 3.4 billion yuan ($552 million).
Whirlpool said it plans to fund the purchase of the Chinese electrical appliances maker with cash on hand or debt. (r.reuters.com/mac42v)
($1 = 6.1223 Chinese yuan)
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
* RPM International Inc- files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2penAuU) Further company coverage: