UPDATE 5-Price increases help Whirlpool beat estimates

* Q1 EPS ex-items $1.41 vs Street's $1.12
* Price increases, cost cuts boost profit
* Demand still weak in Europe and North America
* Sales fall 1.2 pct to $4.35 bln, misses $4.38 bln estimate
* Sees full year EPS of $6.50 to $7 vs analysts' $6.21
By Dhanya Skariachan
April 26 Whirlpool Corp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as price increases and
cost cuts at the world's largest appliance maker helped combat
weak demand for appliances in Europe and North America.
The results echoed those of smaller rival Electrolux AB
of Sweden, which also counted on price rises and
sales in Latin America to fight weak demand in mature
markets.
Both manufacturers raised appliance prices last year to pass
soaring raw material costs on to customers. The move triggered
analysts' concerns that the higher prices could hurt the
companies' market share, especially as some South Korean rivals
such as LG Electronics Inc and Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd kept their prices unchanged.
At the time, Whirlpool's Chief Executive Jeff Fettig said
it was not "economically feasible" for Whirlpool to avoid
raising prices to woo shoppers.
The results from Whirlpool and Electrolux this week show
that the appliance makers are finally having some luck in making
price increases stick, said Brian Sozzi, chief equities analyst
at NBG Productions. Whirlpool's previous attempt to raise
prices, in 2010, didn't pass muster with bargain-hungry
consumers.
"It looks like their shipment guidance hasn't changed much,
despite them raising prices significantly throughout 2011. So
that's also a positive sign," Sozzi said.
Net income at Whirlpool fell to $92 million, or $1.17 a
share, in the first quarter, from $169 million, or $2.17 a
share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.41
a share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.12 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at the maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances fell
about 1.2 percent to $4.35 billion, while analysts had expected
$4.38 billion.
Based on the current economic outlook, the company expects
U.S. unit shipments this year to be at the low end of its prior
forecast, ranging between steady to a rise of 3 percent. It
expects shipments to Europe, Middle East and Africa to drop 2
percent to 5 percent.
Whirlpool anticipates earnings of $6.50 to $7 a share this
year, while analysts expect a profit of $6.21 a share.
The Latin American market looks promising for the company
this year, with unit shipments expected to be at the high end of
its previous forecast of a 2 percent to 5 percent rise.
Whirlpool expects unit shipments to Asia to be at the low end of
its previous 2 percent to 4 percent range.
Whirlpool's shares, which have surged about 45 percent in
the year to date, were little changed in early trading Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange.