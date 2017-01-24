Whirlpool to cut 500 EMEA jobs in dryer manufacturing unit

Jan 24 Whirlpool Corp said on Tuesday it would restructure its Europe, Middle East and Africa dryer manufacturing operations, and cut about 500 jobs in the region.

The world's No. 1 maker of home appliances said production at its Amiens, France, facility would cease in 2018 as part of the restructuring. (bit.ly/2iZVd3P)

The company said its Yate, UK, facility would now focus on manufacturing for UK consumers solely, and the production of dryers for non-UK consumer needs would be concentrated in Lodz, Poland.

Whirlpool said it expects to incur about $88 million in costs related to the restructuring.

The company previously said it expects restructuring charges of up to $200 million for 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)