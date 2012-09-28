UPDATE 1-Whirpool and LG settle refrigerator disputes

Sept 28 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest appliance maker, and LG Electronics Inc settled three pending patent infringement lawsuits involving refrigerators, the companies said on Friday.

Terms of the settlement are confidential and the companies did not disclose details about the patents.

The companies had been battling over such issues as patents for ice storage bins in some refrigerators.

The agreement ends "years of patent litigation between LG and Whirlpool" and will result in "the dismissal of three pending patent infringement lawsuits involving several LG and Whirlpool patents" in the U.S. district courts in Delaware and New Jersey, the companies said in a statement.