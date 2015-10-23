版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 23日 星期五 23:11 BJT

Whirlpool says stronger U.S. dollar hit 3rd quarter sales

Oct 23 Whirlpool Corp executives said on Friday that an unfavorable currency exchange rate negatively affected the company's overall sales in the third quarter.

Speaking during a conference call with analysts, the executives said rapid currency devaluation in international markets including Brazil, Canada, Russia and the European Union absorbed about $2.5 billion dollars in sales.

The company also said declining demand in Brazil, China, Russia and Ukraine absorbed about $900 million in sales.

Shares of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliance maker fell nearly 8 percent to $146.68 during the conference call. (Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Christian Plumb)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐