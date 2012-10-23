UPDATE 5-Price increases help Whirlpool counter weak demand

* Sales fall to $4.50 billion, missing Wall Street view
* Sees 2012 profit of $6.90-$7.10 a share; prior view was $6.50-$7.00
* Shares up nearly 5 percent
By Dhanya Skariachan
Oct 23 Whirlpool Corp reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit on Tuesday as it benefited from price increases and improved
productivity, prompting the world's largest appliance maker to raise its
earnings outlook for the year.
The news, which boosted Whirlpool shares to their highest level since April
2011, came the day after Swedish rival Electrolux said it expected
demand to stay weak in Europe and that it planned to push ahead with cost and
production cuts in that market.
Appliance makers have struggled with higher raw materials costs and tepid
demand in Europe, forcing them to raise prices and rely more on still-growing
markets like Latin America.
Whirlpool, the maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances, had raised prices
in July. Both Electrolux and Whirlpool had also done so last year to pass
soaring raw material costs on to customers. At the time, analysts worried if the
moves could hurt their market shares, especially as South Korean rivals such as
LG Electronics Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd kept
prices unchanged.
Despite the skepticism, Whirlpool has managed to push through substantial
price increases, especially in its largest market, North America, said NBG
Productions chief equities analyst Brian Sozzi.
"They had ... the guts to raise prices in 2011 in a market overall that was
not very receptive, and they stuck," Sozzi said.
On a conference call, Whirlpool executives admitted that the company had
lost some market share in North America and Europe.
"Our share loss is actually very small," said Marc Bitzer, president of
Whirlpool's North America unit. In North America, he said, most of the market
share loss was in the lower-end appliance segment, and Whirlpool actually gained
share at the higher end.
Sales declined in the third quarter, as they did for many other
manufacturers exposed to Europe and changes in foreign exchange rates.
Whirlpool's sales fell to $4.50 billion from $4.63 billion, while analysts were
looking for $4.58 billion.
The company continues to expect 2012 industry unit shipments to be flat to
down 2 percent in the United States and to show an increase of 7 percent to 10
percent in Latin America. It forecast declines of 5 percent to 7 percent in Asia
and 2 percent to 3 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
TIGHT LID ON COSTS
To cope with uneven demand around the globe, Whirlpool has focused on
cutting costs. Last fall, the company took some drastic actions, from reducing
manufacturing capacity to axing about a tenth of its workforce in North America
and Europe.
Whirlpool has also closed some manufacturing facilities in North America and
moved some production to lower-cost countries such as Mexico. In recent years,
it also started using common parts across its lineup of dishwashers,
refrigerators and washing machines.
Whirlpool's third-quarter net earnings fell to $74 million, or 94 cents a
share, from $177 million, or $2.27 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring expenses, Brazilian tax credits and other special
items, the company said it had earned $1.80 a share. Analysts on average were
looking for a profit of $1.60 on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the full year, Whirlpool forecast earnings of $6.90 to $7.10 a share,
excluding items, up from its prior outlook of $6.50 to $7.00.
Whirlpool shares were up 4.8 percent at $90.45 Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange. They touched a high of $90.83 earlier in the session.