Whirlpool quarterly profit tops estimates; sales miss

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
Jan 31 Whirlpool Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as price increases and cost cuts helped the world's largest appliance maker counter lackluster demand in Europe and North America.
The maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances said on Thursday that fourth-quarter net earnings had fallen to $122 million, or $1.52 a share, from $205 million, or $2.62 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Whirlpool earned $2.29 a share. Analysts on average were looking for $2.23, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 2.4 percent to $4.79 billion, while analysts expected $4.88 billion.
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.