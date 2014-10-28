Whirlpool posts higher profit

BRIEF-Freeport reluctant to fully suspend Grasberg development -CEO
* Reluctant to fully suspend Grasberg block cave expansion, would take months to reassemble highly-skilled workers, posing "significant operational issue" -CEO Richard Adkerson
Oct 28 Whirlpool Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday on increased sales of its washers and dryers, cooktops, stoves and refrigerators in North America and Europe.
The company, the world's largest maker of home appliances, posted a third-quarter profit of $230 million, or $2.88 a share, up from $196 million, or $2.42 a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 2 percent to $4.8 billion. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Reluctant to fully suspend Grasberg block cave expansion, would take months to reassemble highly-skilled workers, posing "significant operational issue" -CEO Richard Adkerson
April 25 Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory, a unit of audit and tax services firm Deloitte & Touche LLP, named former FBI agent Linda Walsh as managing director for its cyber risk services.
* Results could improve investor sentiment for sector - analysts (Adds analysts' comments, operating costs and share move)