Whirlpool posts higher profit

Oct 28 Whirlpool Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday on increased sales of its washers and dryers, cooktops, stoves and refrigerators in North America and Europe.

The company, the world's largest maker of home appliances, posted a third-quarter profit of $230 million, or $2.88 a share, up from $196 million, or $2.42 a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 2 percent to $4.8 billion. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
