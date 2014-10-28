UPDATE 1-Whirlpool posts higher profit but reduces forecast

BRIEF-Freeport reluctant to fully suspend Grasberg development -CEO
* Reluctant to fully suspend Grasberg block cave expansion, would take months to reassemble highly-skilled workers, posing "significant operational issue" -CEO Richard Adkerson
Oct 28 Whirlpool Corp on Tuesday posted a higher quarterly profit, lifted by increased sales of its washers and dryers, cooktops, stoves and refrigerators in North America and Europe.
But the world's largest maker of home appliances lowered its full-year profit outlook, citing costs from its acquisitions of Indesit Company SpA and Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd.
Whirlpool said it expected to report full-year net earnings per diluted share of $9.40 to $9.90, down from a previous forecast range of $10.30 to $10.80.
The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company posted a third-quarter profit of $230 million, or $2.88 a share, up from $196 million, or $2.42 a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 2 percent to $4.8 billion. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 25 Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory, a unit of audit and tax services firm Deloitte & Touche LLP, named former FBI agent Linda Walsh as managing director for its cyber risk services.
* Results could improve investor sentiment for sector - analysts (Adds analysts' comments, operating costs and share move)