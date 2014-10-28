UPDATE 1-Whirlpool posts higher profit but reduces forecast

(Adds outlook)

Oct 28 Whirlpool Corp on Tuesday posted a higher quarterly profit, lifted by increased sales of its washers and dryers, cooktops, stoves and refrigerators in North America and Europe.

But the world's largest maker of home appliances lowered its full-year profit outlook, citing costs from its acquisitions of Indesit Company SpA and Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd.

Whirlpool said it expected to report full-year net earnings per diluted share of $9.40 to $9.90, down from a previous forecast range of $10.30 to $10.80.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company posted a third-quarter profit of $230 million, or $2.88 a share, up from $196 million, or $2.42 a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 2 percent to $4.8 billion.