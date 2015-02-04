UPDATE 1-Whirlpool profit drops due to acquisition costs

(Adds details of results, outlook, company comment)
CHICAGO Feb 4 Whirlpool Corp on
Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit fell due to costs from
recent acquisitions, but excluding those costs, the results beat
market expectations.
The world's largest maker of home appliances reiterated its
2015 earnings outlook and said it expected robust sales growth
in North America.
Whirlpool reported a net profit of $81 million, or $1.02 a
share, down more than 55 percent from $181 million, or $2.26 a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding acquisition and other costs, Whirlpool said
earnings per share for ongoing operations came to $3.52.
Analysts on average had expected $3.19, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last July Whirlpool acquired a majority stake in Italian
appliance maker Indesit for $1 billion. The company has been
integrating its acquisition of Chinese appliance maker Hefei
Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd, which it announced it would
acquire in late 2013 for $552 million.
"Our integration activities remain on track to drive
synergies," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Fettig said in a
statement.
Revenue rose to $6 billion from $5.1 billion. Analysts had
expected $5.8 billion.
Whirlpool said the strong dollar, which diminishes the value
of overseas sales, had acted as a drag on its revenue for the
quarter.
The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it expected
2015 earnings per share of $14 to $15. Wall Street analysts have
forecast $14.39.
Whirlpool said it expected unit shipments in North America
to rise 4 percent to 6 percent this year, with those in Asia
increasing 1 percent to 3 percent.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)