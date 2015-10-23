UPDATE 3-Whirlpool shares slide on negative impact of currency exchange rate

(Adds comments from conference call)

By Meredith Davis

Oct 23 Shares of Whirlpool Corp plunged on Friday during the company's quarterly earnings conference call as executives said global currency weakness would subtract $2.5 billion from the appliance maker's annual revenue.

Whirlpool's CEO and Chairman Jeff Fettig said an unfavorable currency exchange rate negatively affected the company's overall sales and would also likely lop $4 per share off of full-year earnings.

Whirlpool's shares fell 10 percent to $144.37.

The appliance maker lowered its expectations for 2015 earnings per share but posted higher-than-expected third quarter earnings.

Whirlpool revised its outlook for full-year ongoing business earning per diluted share to $12 to $12.50 from $12 to $13. According to Thomson Reuters data, analysts had estimated $11.96 for full-year 2015 earnings per share.

The revised outlook was "undoubtedly" better than expected, RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Wetenhall said.

The company said changes in the 2015 outlook reflected weaker sales in Latin America, the negative impact of the stronger U.S. dollar and an effort to improve margins.

Speaking during the call with analysts, Fettig said rapid currency depreciation in international markets including Brazil, Canada, Russia and the European Union would reduce annual sales by about $2.5 billion.

The company also said declining demand in Brazil, China, Russia and Ukraine would negatively impact annual sales by about $900 million.

In the third quarter, Brazil weakness led Latin American sales to slump to $800 million from $1.1 billion a year ago, while sales in North America were virtually flat at $2.8 billion.

Sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa rose to $1.5 billion, up from $800 million a year ago. Whirlpool Asia also saw an increase in sales to $346 million, from $157 million in the same quarter last year.

Overall, third-quarter sales jumped 9 percent to $5.3 billion from $4.8 billion a year ago, slightly lower than expectations of $5.41 billion.

The company lowered its expected 2015 full-year capital spending to a range of $700 to $750 million, down from a previously forecast $750 to $800 million. Expected 2015 full-year free cash flow was also revised to about $600 to $700 million in 2015, down from $700 million.

The company posted a higher quarterly net profit of $235 million, up from $230 million a year ago, citing costs and capacity reductions, acquisitions, and a favorable price-mix.

Its ongoing business earnings per diluted share rose to $3.45 from $3.04 and topped the $3.29 expected by analysts. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Christian Plumb)