CORRECTED-Whirlpool reports higher second-quarter profit

(Corrects analysts' expectation to $3.36 a share from $3.40.)
July 22 Whirlpool Corp posted a
higher-than-expected net profit on Friday, as revenue growth and
cost reduction initiatives offset the unfavorable foreign
exchange rate in North America, its largest market, the company
said.
Whirlpool said second quarter ongoing business earnings per
share was $3.50, up from $2.70 in the same period last year.
Analysts had expected $3.36.
The world's largest maker of home appliances reported net
income of $320 million, up from $177 million a year ago.
Net sales were flat at $5.2 billion.
