Whirlpool Q3 profit rises, but hurt by strong U.S. dollar

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Whirlpool Corp reported a higher quarterly net profit on Tuesday as revenue took a hit from a strong U.S. dollar.
The world's largest maker of home appliances reported third-quarter net income of $238 million or $3.10 per share, up from $235 million or $2.95 per share a year earlier.
Whirlpool said third-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations totaled $3.66, compared with $3.45 a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share from ongoing operations of $3.86.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; editing by Jason Neely)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.