Cost cuts help Whirlpool profit top estimates

April 24 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest appliance maker, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and price increases.

The maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances said on Wednesday that first-quarter net earnings rose to $252 million, or $3.12 a share, from $92 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.97 a share, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.93, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.