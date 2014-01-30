Whirlpool posts higher profit on strength in North, South America

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 Whirlpool Corp posted a higher profit on Thursday, citing especially strong sales gains in North and South America.
The company, the world's largest maker of home appliances, reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $181 million, or $2.26 a share, up from $122 million, or $1.52 a share, a year earlier.
Sales at the maker of Whirlpool, Maytag and KitchenAid appliances rose 6.2 percent to $5.1 billion.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.