Whirlpool posts higher profit on strength in North, South America

Jan 30 Whirlpool Corp posted a higher profit on Thursday, citing especially strong sales gains in North and South America.

The company, the world's largest maker of home appliances, reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $181 million, or $2.26 a share, up from $122 million, or $1.52 a share, a year earlier.

Sales at the maker of Whirlpool, Maytag and KitchenAid appliances rose 6.2 percent to $5.1 billion.