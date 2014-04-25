版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 18:26 BJT

Whirlpool posts higher first-quarter operating profit

April 25 Whirlpool Corp said on Friday that its quarterly operating profit rose as strong sales increases in much of the world, including Europe and North America, offset weakness in Asia.

The world's largest maker of home appliances reported a first-quarter net profit of $160 million, or $2.02 per share, down from $252 million, or $3.12 a share, a year earlier.

But excluding a tax credit last year and restructuring costs this year, Whirlpool said it had earned $2.20 a share, up from $1.97.

The company, which sells its washers and dryers, stoves, and refrigerators under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid and Jenn-Air brand names, among others, said sales rose 4.7 percent to $4.4 billion. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐