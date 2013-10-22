版本:
Whirlpool profit more than doubles due to cost cuts

Oct 22 Whirlpool Corp said its quarterly profit more than doubled as the company's cost cutting efforts paid off.

Net income available to the world's largest appliance maker rose to $196 million, or $2.42 per share, in the third quarter from $74 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Whirlpool earned $2.72 per share.
