New Issue-Whirlpool Corp sells $300 mln notes

May 29 Whirlpool Corp on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. JP Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WHIRLPOOL CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.7 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.85 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.719 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/01/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS