New Issue-Whirlpool Corp sells $300 mln notes

May 29 Whirlpool Corp on Tuesday sold
$300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 	
    JP Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.	
	
BORROWER: WHIRLPOOL CORP 	
	
AMT $300 MLN     COUPON 4.7 PCT     MATURITY    06/01/2022	
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.85    FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 4.719 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/01/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 300 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

