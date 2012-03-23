CORRECTED-COMPLY: Getting a grip on whistleblowers

By Suzanne Barlyn
March 23 Cash rewards for whistleblowers
at financial firms can motivate employees to do what companies
fear most: report company wrongdoing to regulators.
As interest in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's
whistleblower compensation program gains traction among the rank
and file, securities firms are trying to figure out how to
encourage employees to report problems to them first, before
going to regulators.
The success of such efforts could help firms avoid
disruptive investigations and publicly damaging enforcement
actions, because they could work quickly internally to resolve
issues before they get out of hand. They could also self-report
a problem to the SEC, which could help lessen potential
sanctions against the company.
SEC officials are championing the agency's whistleblower
program, which took effect in August.
While some tips may come from people outside the
firm, the program is also intended for those who complain
internally and find no relief. They can now voice their concerns
to a higher authority.
But the SEC's program, required by the Dodd-Frank financial
reform law, is at odds with what financial firms prefer. They
want to keep those initial complaints in-house.
Many firms worry that the SEC's program could undermine
extensive compliance mechanisms and anonymous reporting
procedures they already have in place. Fostering a culture that
promotes reviews of employee concerns about wrongdoing is
difficult, they say, if they repeatedly tell someone else first.
While the SEC's program includes financial incentives for
whistleblowers who complain to their company first, some
financial firms say the agency's efforts to broaden awareness
increases the risk that employees reporting problems may tell
the agency first simply to cash in on a reward.
Employees who sound false alarms to regulators can also
trigger significant expenses of their companies' money and time,
said Richard Marshall, a lawyer for Ropes & Gray LLP in New
York. Reviewing a problem first through a firm's compliance
system can reveal if it is legitimate, he said.
The SEC program is "now producing high-quality leads and
shortening the length of some of our investigations," SEC
Chairman Mary Schapiro recently told journalists at a
conference. It receives an average of seven tips daily through
the program, another official told a group of investment
advisers at a conference earlier this month.
The SEC has yet to pay an award - which can be $100,000 or
more - through its new program. That is because an investigation
and other steps must occur before the tip is eligible for a cash
reward. For example, the investigation must lead to a completed
regulatory action. There must also be a 90-day public notice
period so that potential claimants can apply for the award, an
SEC spokesman said.
COMPANY LOYALTY
SEC whistleblower rules do offer some incentives for
reporting problems internally first, including potentially
larger awards.
Whistleblowers whose tips meet SEC criteria are generally
eligible for between 10 and 30 percent of sanctions the SEC
collects that exceed $1 million. Those who report to their
companies first stand a better chance of receiving a payment at
the higher end of that range.
Companies cannot forbid employees from alerting the SEC to a
problem, but they can suggest telling the firm first, Marshall
said. Firms can motivate employees to go in-house first by
promoting their own whistleblower programs, said Rosa
Licea-Mailloux, associate general counsel for NGAM Distribution
LP, the distribution arm of Natixis Global Access Management.
"Writing the policy is the easy part," she said. The
challenge is making sure people understand what it means, said
Licea-Mailloux, who made the remarks in Arlington, Virginia, at
a recent conference hosted by the Investment Adviser
Association.
The compliance department at NGAM Distribution drives home
that message by emailing the whistleblower policy to all
employees, according to Licea-Mailloux. The company's chief
executive and general counsel then discuss it again during four
annual employee town-hall meetings, where they also instruct
employees to report concerns to their managers, or to the
general counsel.
Employees who do not want to tell their managers or the
general counsel can report issues anonymously using confidential
telephone and online reporting systems.
Despite the efforts, some corporate whistleblower policies
may still have to overcome a key problem: former employees who
say their concerns were dismissed or led to retaliation.
Retaliation, which includes everything from defaming the
whistleblower to moving his or her job to another department, is
common when employees complain about possible wrongdoing, said
Rebecca Katz, a New York lawyer who is representing about seven
whistleblowers before the SEC. Most of them went to their
companies first, she said.
There is a simple way to encourage internal reporting, said
Katz. "You don't even need to give them money. You need to treat
them with respect," Katz said.