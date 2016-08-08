版本:
Vail Resorts to buy Whistler Blackcomb

Aug 8 Vail Resorts Inc said it would buy Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc, operator of a year-round mountain resort in British Columbia, for about C$1.39 billion ($1.06 billion).

The C$36 per share cash-and-stock offer represents a premium of about 43 percent to Whistler Blackcomb's Friday close. ($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

