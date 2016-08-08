Vail Resorts to buy Whistler Blackcomb

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Vail Resorts Inc said it would buy Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc, operator of a year-round mountain resort in British Columbia, for about C$1.39 billion ($1.06 billion).
The C$36 per share cash-and-stock offer represents a premium of about 43 percent to Whistler Blackcomb's Friday close. ($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.