UPDATE 3-Vail Resorts to buy Canada's Whistler Blackcomb

* Cash-and-stock deal valued at C$1.39 bln
* Vail to pay C$36/shr at 43 pct premium
* Whistler operates a ski resort in British Columbia
Aug 8 Vail Resorts Inc said it would buy
Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc, operator of the ski
resort that was a venue for the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, for
about C$1.39 billion ($1.06 billion) to expand its mountain
resort chain into Canada.
The C$36 per share cash-and-stock offer represents a premium
of about 43 percent to Whistler Blackcomb's Friday close.
Whistler Blackcomb's shares were up 43.6 percent in
mid-morning trading and Vail was up about 7 percent.
Vail, which owns mountain resorts in the United States and
Australia, will pay about C$676 million in cash and C$715
million in stock.
Vail's offer was unsolicited, Whistler Blackcomb Chief
Executive Dave Brownlie said on a conference call, adding that
there were no other bidders.
Brownlie said the deal would help Whistler Blackcomb's
growth plans, including a project that is aimed at insulating
the company's resort from daily changes in weather.
The project includes an indoor adventure center and a
six-star luxury hotel.
Whistler Blackcomb's year-round mountain resort in British
Columbia is open for skiing from November through May of each
year.
A number of lifts, which take people up the hill, remain
open from May through October for summer activities including
sightseeing, hiking, glacier skiing and mountain biking.
Whistler and Blackcomb are two side-by-side mountains
connected by cable lift. More than 200 trails, 14 alpine bowls
and three glaciers are spread across the mountains.
More than 2 million skiers visited Whistler Blackcomb's
resort in the year ended March 31. The resort had 2.7 million
visitors in all.
The company was formed in 1997 through the merger of
Whistler and Blackcomb mountain resorts.
Vail is planning to use a term loan, its credit facility and
cash-on-hand to fund the acquisition.
The deal, expected to close in fall 2016, comes seven months
after Vail bought the Wilmot mountain ski area in Wisconsin.
Greenhill & Co is the financial adviser to Whistler
Blackcomb. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is the legal counsel to
the company, and Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP is the
legal counsel to Whistler Blackcomb's special committee of the
board.
Stikeman Elliott LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP are the
legal counsel to Vail.
($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars)
