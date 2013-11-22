版本:
RESEARCH ALERT-Whitbread: JP Morgan raises to overweight

Nov 22 Whitbread PLC : * JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral; raises price target to 3720p

from 3280p For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
