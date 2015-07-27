White Mountains to sell reinsurer Sirius for $2.24 bln

July 27 Bermuda-based White Mountains Insurance
Group Ltd said it had agreed to sell property and
casualty reinsurer Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd to
the Singapore-based investment arm of China Minsheng Investment
Corp Ltd for about $2.24 billion in cash.
Sirius International will be sold to CM International
Holding PTE Ltd, White Mountains said, adding that it expected
the deal to raise its adjusted book value by about $65 per
share, subject to Sirius's interim results.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)