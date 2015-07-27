UPDATE 1-White Mountains selling reinsurer Sirius to China Minsheng Inv

(Adds details, industry context, shares)

July 27 Bermuda-based White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is selling property and casualty reinsurer Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd to a Singapore-based unit of China Minsheng Investment Corp Ltd for about $2.24 billion in cash.

The company, which will be sold to CM International Holding PTE Ltd, writes reinsurance and insurance through units headquartered in Stockholm and New York, as well as its business on the Lloyds of London insurance market.

This is the latest in a string of insurance deals as stricter U.S. and European capital rules force companies to shore up their balance sheets.

"Our undeployed capital is expected to increase by $1.4 billion to about $2 billion," White Mountains Chief Executive Raymond Barrette said in a statement on Monday.

The board will review the company's capital management options once it gets the proceeds from the deal, Barrette said.

White Mountains said the deal was also expected to raise its adjusted book value by about $65 per share, subject to Sirius's interim results.

The company's adjusted book value per share rose 1.1 percent to $671 for the latest second quarter ended June 30.

OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd, another insurer controlled by White Mountains, might also be put up for sale and suitors include Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd , according to media reports from April.

Falling catastrophe insurance prices and lower interest rates have also contributed to a wave of mergers in the industry.

Swiss insurer ACE Ltd agreed this month to buy upmarket property insurer Chubb Corp for $28.3 billion, while Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has been in a bidding war with Italy's Exor SpA for control of PartnerRe Ltd since April.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Willis Capital Markets & Advisory were White Mountains' financial advisers, while Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP served as its legal adviser.

White Mountains shares were unchanged at $675.99 in early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)