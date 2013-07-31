Ireland sole refinery's continued operation "desirable"-minister

LONDON, July 31 The continued operation of
Ireland's sole oil refinery on a commercial basis is "highly
desirable" following a decision by owner Phillips 66 to put the
plant up for sale, the country's energy minister said.
Publishing a report on the future of Ireland's oil refining
on Tuesday, Pat Rabbitte said the presence of a refinery
provided "flexibility" in the event of an oil supply disruption
by avoiding a complete reliance on oil product imports.
"As such, the continued operation of the Whitegate refinery
on a commercial basis is highly desirable," he said.
The 72,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Cork was put up for
sale by Phillips 66 in June. Analysts believe the odds of it
finding a buyer are slim as Europe's refining industry is
struggling with over-capacity.
Whitegate currently supplies Ireland with 25-30 percent of
its oil products while approximately one third of its output is
exported.
The study concluded that if Whitegate ceased operating as a
refinery there would be an incremental cost to the local economy
of some 9.5 million euros ($12.59 million) per annum in sourcing
alternative supplies.
When the Whitegate refinery was sold by the Irish state in
2001, it was a condition of the sale that it must continue to be
operated until at least 2016.