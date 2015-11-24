UPDATE 1-Whitegate, Ireland's only oil refinery, up for sale again

(Adds company confirmation, quote)
LONDON Nov 24 Phillips 66 has put
Ireland's Whitegate refinery up for sale, the company said on
Tuesday, more than a year after taking the country's only
refinery plant off the market having failed to find a buyer.
The U.S. oil refiner tried to sell the plant near Cork last
year amid low refining margins, but failed to attract strong
enough bids.
"Phillips 66 has decided to seek a buyer for its 71,000
barrel-per-day Whitegate Refinery and associated wholesale
marketing business in Ireland," Dennis Nuss, director of media
and external relations, said.
"We will run a rigorous process to find the best purchaser
for the business. We expect this process to last into 2016."
Refining margins have improved this year as demand has
picked up and the cost of crude oil has fallen.
"We've seen a stronger margin in the Atlantic Basin this
year and Whitegate has been performing well in this
environment," a Phillips 66 spokesman was quoted as saying by
the Irish Examiner.
