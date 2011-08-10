版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日

WhiteGlove Health IPO postponed due to market conditions

NEW YORK Aug 10 The initial public offering of WhiteGlove Health has been postponed until after the U.S. Labor Day holiday in early September, an underwriter said.

The IPO is being postponed due to "extraordinary market conditions," the underwriter said. No further information was immediately available. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin)

