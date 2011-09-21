WhiteGlove Health IPO cancelled - underwriter

Sept 21 The initial public offering of healthcare services company WhiteGlove Health Inc has been canceled, a spokesperson for one of its underwriters said Wednesday.

"We knew we were up against tough odds given the lack of risk capital out there right now in the public markets. Unfortunately, the global market spooked a few of our key investors and while they remain believers in WhiteGlove Health, they simply couldn't commit capital to the deal in this market," WR Hambrecht + Co spokeswoman Sharon Smith wrote in an e-mail.

"We briefly lowered the price range to gauge demand among those who applied a significant discount to the valuation based on their perception of company's early stage and the current market risk, but ultimately we and the company decided it was not in the company's best interest to proceed with the offering at this time," Smith wrote.

The company and its underwriters last week cut the expected price range to $6 to $9 per share from $9 to $13 per share. The company had planned to sell 2.5 million shares of common stock.

Underwriters on the offering were WR Hambrecht + Co, Rodman & Renshaw and Kaufman Bros. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)